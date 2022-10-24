Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $98.61 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $124.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.51 and a 200-day moving average of $107.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

