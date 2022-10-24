Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $912,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $16.80 on Monday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $22.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.00.

