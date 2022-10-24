Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $98.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.96. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

