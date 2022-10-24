Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 2,031 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 37,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 69,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 18,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $72.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.85. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 129.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

