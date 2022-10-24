Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RGA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,625,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,816,000 after purchasing an additional 19,871 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,917,000 after purchasing an additional 108,922 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,113,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,337,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,509,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,250,000 after purchasing an additional 73,129 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,404,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,730,000 after purchasing an additional 86,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

RGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.30.

Shares of RGA opened at $138.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.89. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $140.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.60%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

