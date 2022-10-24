Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Invests $687,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 13,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.03.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $105.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.