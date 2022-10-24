Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 3,644 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,657 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $6,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,181,000 after purchasing an additional 615,839 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,917,229,000 after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Paycom Software by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after purchasing an additional 108,505 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after purchasing an additional 283,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 845,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,764,000 after purchasing an additional 56,649 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYC. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.67.

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PAYC opened at $319.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.25, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $347.65 and a 200-day moving average of $319.38. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

