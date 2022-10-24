Xponance Inc. Acquires 20,509 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,509 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HST. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

