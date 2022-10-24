Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 273 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $230.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $247.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.84 and its 200 day moving average is $207.96.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.13.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

