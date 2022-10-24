Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 185 Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 575.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

PRF stock opened at $146.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.42. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $137.81 and a twelve month high of $176.73.

