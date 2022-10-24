Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 722.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2,289.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,447,000 after buying an additional 1,508,341 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 264.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,675,000 after purchasing an additional 553,611 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 138.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,958,000 after purchasing an additional 514,497 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $47,361,000. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 387,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,885,000 after acquiring an additional 207,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD opened at $72.57 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.13.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.21.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.