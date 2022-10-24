Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 18.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 7.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 710.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,603.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Price Performance

GGG opened at $62.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.49 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 33.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GGG. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Graco to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Graco Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

