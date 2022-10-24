Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,219 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VLUE opened at $88.12 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.89 and a 200 day moving average of $94.43.

