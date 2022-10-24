Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.38.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.5 %

EMR opened at $82.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

