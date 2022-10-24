Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 5,648 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 47.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Comcast by 550.0% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $50,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $30.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $133.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.86. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $54.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

