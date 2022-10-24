Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 333 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,065,000 after acquiring an additional 496,542 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,724,000 after buying an additional 392,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 101.0% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 444,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,351,000 after purchasing an additional 223,251 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000,000 after purchasing an additional 178,034 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $222.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 718.38, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,032.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $797,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,788 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More

