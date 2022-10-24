Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 333 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,738,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,724,000 after buying an additional 140,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,724,000 after buying an additional 392,964 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,412,000 after acquiring an additional 176,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,849,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,051,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.64.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,117 shares of company stock worth $2,040,788 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $222.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.17 and a 200 day moving average of $242.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 718.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,032.29%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.