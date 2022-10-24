T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $101.77 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $223.36. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.29.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $112.60.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

