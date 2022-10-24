iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $88.79 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.14 and a 1-year high of $108.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.198 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

