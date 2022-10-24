Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,420 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PEG opened at $54.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.51 and its 200-day moving average is $64.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,391 shares of company stock worth $811,479. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.89.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More

