Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.60.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $163.73 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.70 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 90.36%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

