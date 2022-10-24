Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Graco during the first quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Graco by 804.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tobam bought a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Graco news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Graco Trading Up 2.0 %

GGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $62.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.10. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $548.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.49 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Graco Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.