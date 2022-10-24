Sentry Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $162.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.74 and a 200 day moving average of $173.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $141.49 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.75). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.92.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Stories

