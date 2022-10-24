Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 236 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,209 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 67,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.06.

First Republic Bank Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE FRC opened at $111.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.89. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $109.39 and a one year high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.87%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

