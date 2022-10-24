SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Position Decreased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $411.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $493.00 to $351.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $457.14.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $241.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.73. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $239.12 and a 52 week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 27.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

