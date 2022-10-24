PNM Resources, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:PNM)

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.347 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th.

PNM Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 23.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. PNM Resources has a payout ratio of 52.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PNM Resources to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.3%.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources Stock Performance

PNM stock opened at $46.02 on Monday. PNM Resources has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.11.

Institutional Trading of PNM Resources

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the first quarter worth about $966,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNM. Mizuho reduced their target price on PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday.

About PNM Resources

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.