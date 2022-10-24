Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Barclays

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $104.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 75.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.56.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 29.9 %

THC stock opened at $38.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.37. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.65.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,196.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

