Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Raised to $81.00 at Robert W. Baird

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALV. BNP Paribas raised shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Autoliv Stock Up 2.1 %

ALV opened at $75.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.96 and a 200-day moving average of $75.79. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $110.59.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd purchased 123,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.27 per share, for a total transaction of $9,690,295.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,182,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,875,471.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd acquired 123,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.27 per share, with a total value of $9,690,295.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,182,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,875,471.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 374,916 shares of company stock valued at $29,565,398 and have sold 2,496 shares valued at $209,361. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 37,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 16,746 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Autoliv by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,923,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,813,000 after purchasing an additional 48,542 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Autoliv by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 198,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,210,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 61.8% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 86,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 32,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

