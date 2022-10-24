ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Raised to “Buy” at Guggenheim

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

NOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $553.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.09.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $356.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 391.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.79. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $707.60.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total transaction of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total transaction of $65,365.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,922 shares of company stock worth $14,410,327 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,141,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,976,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in ServiceNow by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

