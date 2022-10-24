Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 1,289 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in IDEX were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in IDEX by 1,072.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in IDEX during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 416.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IEX opened at $201.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.02. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.12.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $796.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.69 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

