Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 1,094 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLH stock opened at $102.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.66 and a 200 day moving average of $118.76. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.33 and a 1 year high of $152.65.

