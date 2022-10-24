Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLH. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $102.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.66 and its 200 day moving average is $118.76. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.33 and a 1 year high of $152.65.

