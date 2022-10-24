3,912 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Tyson Foods by 19.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 178,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after acquiring an additional 29,517 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 84,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Barclays cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $64.75 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.93 and its 200 day moving average is $82.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Articles

