Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Neogen were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,068,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,848 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 15.0% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,455,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,342,000 after buying an additional 580,088 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Neogen by 2,768.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 537,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 518,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 80.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 924,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after acquiring an additional 412,644 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,830,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,304,000 after acquiring an additional 184,898 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Stock Performance

NEOG stock opened at $10.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $47.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Neogen had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $140.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

NEOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Neogen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neogen

In other news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan purchased 5,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,722 shares in the company, valued at $380,556.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Neogen news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,556.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $403,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,436.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 58,100 shares of company stock worth $1,009,668 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

