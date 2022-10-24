Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases 254 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 403.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 33.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 10,020.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

Garmin Stock Performance

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $81.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.37. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $165.84.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Stories

