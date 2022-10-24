Clear Street Markets LLC Grows Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 129.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 155,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 28,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 124,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $19.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average is $21.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KIM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

