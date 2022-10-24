Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Stock Position Raised by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International Stock Down 10.1 %

RHI opened at $71.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.86. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a return on equity of 47.30% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. CL King cut their price objective on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Articles

