Clear Street Markets LLC Buys 271 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,188,000 after purchasing an additional 207,959 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 10.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 917,939 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of CarMax by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,118,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,295,000 after purchasing an additional 202,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $55.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.26. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $55.05 and a one year high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

