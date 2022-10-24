Clear Street Markets LLC Increases Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,489,000 after purchasing an additional 357,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,426,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,018,371,000 after acquiring an additional 385,539 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in LKQ by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,408,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $608,889,000 after acquiring an additional 605,082 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in LKQ by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,293,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $558,155,000 after acquiring an additional 649,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after acquiring an additional 914,423 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LKQ. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

LKQ stock opened at $50.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.39 and its 200-day moving average is $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.37.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

