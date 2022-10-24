Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases 886 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEAK opened at $22.24 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.69%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

