Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in 2U by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000.

Get 2U alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWOU has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie cut shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

2U Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $5.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. 2U, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $33.34.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $241.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.26 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 32.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

2U Company Profile

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.