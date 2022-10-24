Comerica Bank Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,863,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,680 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,984,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,174,000 after buying an additional 101,671 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,950,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,245,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,230,000.

KSA stock opened at $44.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.56. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.12.

