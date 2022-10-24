Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases 215 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 405.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in J. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $113.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.82 and a 200-day moving average of $128.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

