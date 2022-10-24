Clear Street Markets LLC Buys 82 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 410.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 485.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $257.44 on Monday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $435.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.18. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.44.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

