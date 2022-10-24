AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 239.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,033,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,670 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,029 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,993,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,398,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,513 shares in the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $54.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 25.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is -221.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.00) to £118 ($142.58) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 118 ($1.43) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.