Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Bought by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 41.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 19.1% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 19.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,385,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,745,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $138.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $101.19 on Monday. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.96 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $816.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.70 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.