Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 38.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 31,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 17.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $126.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.64. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.66. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

