Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $10,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.9% during the first quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.7% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $101.70 on Monday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.51%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

