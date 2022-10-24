Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $10,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $199.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.79. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.67 and a 12 month high of $713.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.23.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

