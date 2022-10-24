ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 974,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.29% of ChargePoint worth $13,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,535,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,355,000 after buying an additional 407,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,550,000 after purchasing an additional 298,070 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,461,000 after purchasing an additional 970,212 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,400,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,843,000 after purchasing an additional 68,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CHPT opened at $12.41 on Monday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The company’s revenue was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 955,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,431,470.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 955,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,431,470.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,087.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,873. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

ChargePoint Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

